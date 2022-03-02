VDM Sports gears up for another 200-km charity ride 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—VDM Sports of renowned sportsman Voltaire Montebon is gearing up for another 200-kilometer cycling event in April.

This comes after the success of the Community Bike Fun Ride of VDM Sports last February 27, 2022.

Around 300 cyclists from various cycling groups joined the fun ride that covered 108 kilometers from Cebu City to Catmon town, northern Cebu and vice versa.

“Successful kaayo atong ride, considering daghan kaayo ang ni uban nato. Smooth sad kaayo atong ride, walay aberya ug disgrasya. Karon nga successful atong event, napakita nato sa tanan nga pwede diay nato ma-unite atong cycling community. Pwede ra ta magkahiusa,” said Montebon.

The main thrust of the long-distance cycling event was to call for unity among cycling groups in Cebu. In addition, it aimed to create one unified voice that will make it easier for them to resolve any issues and concerns among their ranks.

The coming 200-km ride, meanwhile, will be held on April 15. The ride is dubbed the ‘VDM Ride For Green & Healthy Environment.’

Same as last year, the upcoming non-competitive long distance cycling event will also serve as a VDM charity ride.

Montebon said that they will announce the details on how to register for the upcoming event.

