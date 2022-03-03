Vehicle collision in Talisay claims life of 3-year-old boy

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A three-year-old child died in a tragic vehicle collision at the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) in Talisay City on Wednesday noon, March 2, 2022.

Police confirmed that a truck and a motorcycle figured in a collision around 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Based on their initial investigations, the motorcycle, driven by a certain Rebecca Alcontin, 26, accidentally hit a trailer truck while traversing the southbound lane of the highway.

Both vehicles were headed south.

The motorcycle was carrying two passengers, identified as Roxanne Balansag, 25, and Zion Eziekel Oliva, 3. The impact of the collision sent all three to the pavement, investigators reported.

Unfortunately, the younger Oliva was thrown underneath a truck driven by Feliciano Mahilum Villanueva Jr. and got run over.

The child was rushed to a nearby public hospital but attending physicians declared him dead on arrival. The other passengers of the motorcycle are still confined in the hospital for further treatment as of this writing, according to police.

Villanueva, on the other hand, is now under the custody of the police and detained in Talisay City Police Station.

