All drivers involved in freak vehicular accident in Naga City incur violations — LTO-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The truck driver and the two motorcycle drivers involved in a freak accident that took the life of a 22-year-old woman in Naga City last January 14, 2022, are all facing penalties for violations.

Last Friday, January 14, 22-year Mary Grace Del Socorro died in a road accident after she was thrown off from the motorcycle she was back riding and was run over by a truck.

Land Transporation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) has released the results of their investigation over the incident on January 21, 2022, with the Law Enforcement Section endorsing to Director Victor Caindec their findings.

“Based on the LTO-IT records of the involved parties, two (2) does not have valid registration and one (1) was driving with an expired student permit during the time of the accident,” read a portion of the LTO 7’s report.

The agency found out that the motorcycle driver who overtook during the said accident that led to the hitting of another motorcycle is driving with an expired student driver’s permit.

The driver was identified as Nick Jasin Flores, 35, and because he was said to be driving without a valid license, he will be facing an accessory penalty of disqualification from being granted a driver’s license for one year and the payment of a fine.

Del Socorro was the passenger of her partner, John Mark Tobes, 24, who was later found out to be driving with an unregistered motorcycle. Tobes is now facing the violation of reckless driving.

Finally, the driver of the truck identified as Ranuflo Silva, 53, is also facing the violation of reckless driving, for running over the victim.

Under the Joint Administrative Order No. 2014-01 or the Revised Schedule of Fines and Penalties for Violations of Laws, Rules, and Regulations Governing Land Transportation, driving without a valid driver’s permit corresponds to a fine of P3,000.

Drivers who will also be facing the violation of reckless driving will have to pay the fine of P2,000 (1st offense) up to P10,000 for a subsequent offense which can lead to possible revocation of driver’s license.

A fine of P10,000 will be imposed also on the drivers who are driving an unregistered motor vehicle.

RD Caindec is also set to send a stronger recommendation to LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Edgar Galvante. /rcg

