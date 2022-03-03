Boy from Cebu City needs help for chemotherapy

A five-year-old boy from Brgy. Guadalupe, Cebu City is truly in dire need of immediate financial help as he fights for his dear life against the big C.

Jarvis Keiran Aure was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia on March 16, 2021. A few days prior to his diagnosis, he experienced recurring fever, joint pains, and unusual paleness. Because of these distressing symptoms, his mother sought medical help. He then underwent a series of laboratory tests which include a complete blood count, basic leukemia, and bone marrow aspiration to determine the cause of his condition. When the results were released, it showed that he has Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), a type of cancer of the blood which is characterized by the abnormal increase in the production of immature lymphocytes by the bone marrow. This frightening disease commonly affects children. Yet despite its unnerving effects to the body, there is a high chance of cure for children who are treated promptly with intensive chemotherapy.

Jarvis’s first dose of chemotherapy was given on March 18, 2021. In order to obtain thorough healing, his attending hematologist-oncologist prescribed a three-year treatment protocol. Because of the lengthy and exhausting nature of chemotherapy, children with this type of cancer have to beat all the odds despite facing tremendous uncertainties. On May 19, 2021, he was diagnosed with Relapsed ALL just two months after the start of his chemotherapy. It was a big blow to the progress of his treatment. A Relapsed ALL refers to the return of immature white blood cells called lymphoblasts in the child’s body prompting a more intense chemotherapeutic regimen. At the present, he is on maintenance phase of his treatment. His monthly chemotherapy together with his regular laboratory workups and medical procedures are very costly. The estimated cost can reach up to P100,000 every month because it includes a three-day hospital admission.

Jarvis is a high-spirited and courageous boy. He loves to play his toy cars too. At a young age, he longs to become a priest someday. As an only child, her mother deeply loves and treasures him. When asked about her wish for her son, his mother heartily responded, “I always pray for his complete healing. I wish that he will have a good and vibrant health free from cancer.” His mother, who takes good care of him, also labors hard to meet their daily needs and sustain his chemotherapy treatment. She works as a reseller of ready-to-wear goods and earns a meager income of P3,000 every month. The pandemic and the devastation of typhoon Odette had brought them to their knees as they are already strained financially. The expensive nature of Jarvis’s chemotherapy demands a big amount that her mother could not afford on her own. They are really in need of compassionate help. Thus, in order to save Jarvis’s life and sustain his ongoing treatment, his mother is earnestly appealing for financial assistance from big-hearted individuals who are willing to share their blessings.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through these cellphone numbers 0945-712-6657 or 0932-443-7135. You can also deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient in the deposit slip. Thank you very much.