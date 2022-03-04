Alcover arrested for cyber libel, Mayor Rama vows to help ally

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A candidate for a council seat in the Cebu City North District was arrested for alleged cyber libel on the evening of March 3, 2022.

Former city councilor, Pastor “Jun” Alcover, was nabbed in his home in Barangay Lahug for charges of cyber libel against a still unidentified petitioner.

Alcover is also a radio commentator and has been known for his hard-hitting comments earning him the monicker, “Way Kulba,” meaning “No Fear.”

The Crime Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) implemented the warrant of arrest issued by Honorable Judge Ramon Bueno Daomilas, Jr., who presides over the Regional Trial Court Branch 11 in the city.

The candidate may post bail of P10,000 for his temporary liberty.

Alcover is in the lineup of Partido Barug-PDP Laban for the party’s North District slate. He already served previous terms from 2016 to 2019.

Mayor Michael Rama, the standard-bearer of Partido Barug, told CDN Digital that they will not abandon Alcover over the case, and will provide as much assistance as he needs.

“I still need to check who filed the case because there is a name of the case, but there is not a name of who filed the case. Rest assured, we will not leave Alcover. We will give assistance,” he said.

The mayor does not want to immediately conclude that the case is politically motivated, but he admits that the timing is convenient considering it is barely two months until the May 9 elections and a few days before the local campaign period begins.

Still, Rama said that because Alcover is known for his fearless commentaries, it is a part of the dangers he can be facing.

“When you have freedom of expression, you know, Jun Way Kulba Alcover, that is something you have to (face),” he added.

For now, the party will be reaching out to Alcover to help him with the case. /rcg

