SEA Games qualifiers in Cebu a go: Weightlifters to vie for spot in nat’l team

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It’s all systems go for the Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) Qualifying and National Selection Weightlifting Tournament of the Samahang Weightlifters ng Pilipinas (SWP) tomorrow, March 8, 2022, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Some of the country’s best weightlifters will strut their wares with the hopes of qualifying for the Philippine national team in the upcoming 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam in May.

Leading the top contenders of the competition is no less than Cebuana Olympian Elreen Ann Ando, who will vie in the 64-kilogram division along with Asian Weightlifting Championships double gold medalist Vanessa Sarno of Bohol who vies for the 71kg division.

In addition, Cebuano weightlifters in Fernando Agad, Crisdale Diamante, John Febuar Ceniza, and Dexter Tabique will vie in their respective weight classes.

Also, weightlifters from Bohol in Ellen Rose Perez and six others will be seen in action tomorrow along with young aspiring lifters who aim to qualify for the national training pool of the SWP.

The Cebu qualifiers tomorrow is one of the three competitions set by SWP around the country. The other two is in Manila on March 12 and in Zamboanga last March 5.

On the other hand, SWP chief Monico Puentevella already projected that the Philippines can produce three gold medals in the 31st SEA Games.

Among the three expected gold medalists are Sarno and Ando along with the country’s first Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz.

The opening ceremony will start at 9 a.m. and will be attended by SWP Chairman Mark Aliño together with Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Commissioner and Philippine National Team’s chef de mission in the SEA Games Ramon Fernandez, and Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) and Chairman John Pages.

/dbs

