Trojans, Wizards split matches in PCAP online chess

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo City Trojans and the Cebu City Wizards shared the same outcome in their respective matches last Saturday, March 5 in the ongoing All-Filipino Conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP).

This as, both Toledo and Cebu City had a single win and a single loss in their outing last Saturday.

In the first match, Toledo City and Cebu City lost to Camarines Soaring Eagles and to the Tacloban Vikings respectively in an Armageddon tie-breaker.

The Trojans and the Soaring Eagles went on to a 10.5-point deadlock which resulted to the Armageddon tie-breaker.

However, the Eagles beat the Trojans, 2-1, courtesy of International Master (IM) Idelfonso Datu and Walt Allen Talan who defeated Ronald Ganzon and National Master (NM) Merben Roque.

The Trojans, prevented a shutout after Rommel Ganzon beat Recarte Tiauson in the tie-breaker showdown.

The Wizards and the Vikings also had the same outcome as Toledo and Camarines as they had a tie score of 10.5 with the latter winning their Armageddon tie-breaker with, 2-1.

However, in their second match, Toledo and Cebu City found their groove to best their respective opponents.

Toledo City edged the Cagayan de Oro-Misamis Oriental Chess Association,13.5-7.5 while Cebu City, edged the Ventura Palawan-Albay Queens’ Gambit,14.5-6.5.

The CdO-MisOr managed to tie the blitz round at 3.5 all but the Trojans won the rapid round,10-4, after snatching four wins and two draws.

Jinky Catulay, NM Roque, Rommel Ganzon, and NM Rogelio Enriquez Jr. defeated Lorebina Carrasco, Alji Cantojos, Ronald Canino, and Jaime Frias respectively.

Meanwhile, Cebu City and Palawan also had a draw in the blitz round at 3.5 all but went on winning the rapid round,11-3, to emerge victorious against the latter.

Team captain Mark Mangubat, NM Mario Mangubat, Antonio Cabibil, Joel Pacuribot, and Ariel Joseph Abellana defeated Women’s IM (WIM) elect Shania Mae Mendoza, Women’s NM (WNM) Carmelita Abanes, WIM Marie Antoinette San Diego, WIM Mikee Charlene Suede, and WIM Catherine Pereña-Secopito respectively.

After Saturday’s outcome, Toledo City remains at fifth place in the southern division standings with a record of 15 wins and 10 losses which translates to 292 points. Cebu City also remains at the 10th spot with a 6-19 (win-loss) record along with 176.5 points.

On the other hand, the southern division standings still has the Iloilo Kisela Knights leading with a 23-2 (win-loss) slate followed by Davao Chess Eagles (20-5) and Zamboanga Sultans (18-7).

RELATED STORIES

Trojans, Wizards take on new set of foes in PCAP online chess

Toledo takes on Camarines in PCAP

Trojans upset Predators in PCAP online chess

Toledo woodpushers look to sustain winning form

Toledo Trojans eye upset vs Laguna Heroes in PCAP online chess

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy