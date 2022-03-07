Karla Henry is Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama’s spokesperson

CEBU, Philippines—From being an international pageant tittle holder, this Cebuana beauty is ready to serve her city through the public office.

Miss Earth 2008 Karla Paula Henry is now the official spokesperson of Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama and executive director of the Sister City Program for Cebu City.

Henry was appointed by the mayor himself in a press conference on Monday, March 7, 2022.

She was welcomed by the members of the media on Monday.

The 35-year-old former beauty queen gave a brief message about her new role in the Cebu City hall.

“I’m here to help in assisting all of you if you have any questions about anything that’s going on in Cebu City or with himself. I’m proud that they call on the role as spokesperson and I hope I can meet you guys individually, she said.

“I was tasked by the mayor himself to be the executive director of the Sister City Program for Cebu City and I’ve been asked as well to be the spokesperson of Mayor Michael Rama. Daghang salamat (thank you) and I will meet you all later,” she added.

Henry won the Miss Earth 2008 title when she was 22.

She was crowned at the Expo amphitheatre in Angeles, Pampanga, north of Manila on Nov. 9, 2008.

/dbs