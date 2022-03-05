Rama promises to mediate between Casas, Alcover over cyber libel case

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama is calling a meeting among members of their coalition hoping to address the animosity between two of its members.

Rama was referring to former city administrator Floro Casas Jr., who is also the chairperson of the Panaghiusa Party, and former city councilor Pastor Alcover Jr. of Partido Barug.

Casas has filed a complaint for cyber libel against Alcover , who is among the Partido-Barug PDP-Laban candidates for councilor in Cebu City’s north district.

Partido Barug is now in coalition with Panaghiusa Party.

Rama said he is aware of the issues involving Casas and Alcover which started when former mayor Edgardo Labella was still alive.

But, he thought that their differences, which stemmed from accusations of misdeed which Alcover made, was already resolved.

Rama said he was surprised to hear of Alcover’s arrest over a cyber libel charge at his residence Thursday night, March 3.

“Abi nako nasettle nato during the lifetime of Mayor Edgardo Labella. I want that matter as a party discussion. Definitely, we will be all out supporting Jun Alcover,” the Cebu City Mayor said.

Rama hopes to finally put the dispute between Casas and Alcover to rest after he calls for a meeting among coalition members including their allies from Kugi Uswag Sugbo (KUSUG) to discuss the cyber libel case.

And while he deals with this, Rama gave their supporters the assurance that the dispute between the two coalition members will not in any way affect their campaign that will officially start on March 25.

CDN Digital has been trying to reach Casas since Friday, but the former city administrator has yet to send a reply to our queries as of this writing.

Casas earlier filed a complaint for cyberlibel case against Alcover for the accusations which the latter made on his Facebook page.

Alcover was arrested in his home in Barangay Lahug on March 3 and was released the next day after he posted bail of P20,000. He will continue to enjoy his freedom while his case is being heard in court.

RELATED STORIES

Casas behind cyberlibel case against Alcover

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy