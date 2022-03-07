Rama orders immediate release of aid for fire victims

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has ordered the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) to release immediately the aid for fire victims.

Three separate fires occurred over the weekend from March 5 to 6, 2022, in Barangays Ermita, Lahug, and San Antonio.

The fire in Barangay Ermita on Saturday, March 5, affected four partially damaged establishments with an estimated cost of P675,000.

The fire in Barangays Lahug and San Antonio came two hours apart on Sunday, March 6, affecting 23 families or 115 individuals.

The mayor said that the protocol was already set for incidents such that homeowners will receive P20,000 for fully damaged properties while sharers and renters would receive P10,000.

“I have always been telling that ig abot og Marso, interventions preparado na. The most important thing nga for me kinahanglan nga makaavoid og accidents, everyday should be a vigilance day,” said the mayor.

(I have always been telling that when it would be March, the interventions should be prepared. The most important thing for me is for us to avoid accidents, everyday should be a vigilance day.)

The mayor also urged the Bureau of Fire Protection that in celebration of the Fire Prevention Month, they should also offer the safety of the public to God and they should sponsor a Mass for this.

He said that while incidents such as fire could be prevented, it would always be prudent to seek the help of God in protecting the city.

The mayor will be checking the residential areas affected in the fire last weekend to see the conditions of the displaced residents.

Meanwhile, Rama has ordered the Cebu City Fire Department to have all firetrucks on standby during hot and sunny days because fire are more common on these days.

“Dapat stationed gyod, standby gyod kay kung init dira na mogara ang mga sunog,” he said.

(They should be stationed already, they should be on standby because if it is hot then that will the time when fires usually occur.)

/dbs

