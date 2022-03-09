Tracy Maureen Perez on upcoming Miss World finale: ‘Mulaban gyud ang Bisaya, lalaban ang Pilipinas’

CEBU, Philippines—One week to go and another Filipina will sashay in the international pageant stage.

Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez shared on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, snaps from her media visit.

The 28-year-old beauty queen assured the Filipinos she will raise the country’s flag saying, “Mulaban gyud ang Bisaya.”

Perez also asked her supporters to pray for her as she competes in the international stage.

“Please continue to pray with me, mulaban gyud ang Bisaya, lalaban ang Pilipinas 🇵🇭 ,” she captioned her post.

It can be recalled that the Miss World 2021 coronation night was cancelled in. December after several contestants tested positive for Covid-19.

The finale is set on March 16, 2022 at 8 p.m in Puerto Rico and March 17, 2022 at 8 a.m in Philippine time. /rcg

