Tracy Maureen Perez on upcoming Miss World finale: ‘Mulaban gyud ang Bisaya, lalaban ang Pilipinas’

TRACY MAUREEN PEREZ

CEBU, Philippines—One week to go and another Filipina will sashay in the international pageant stage.

Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez shared  on Wednesday, March 9, 2022,  snaps from her media visit. 

The 28-year-old beauty queen assured the Filipinos she will raise the country’s flag saying, “Mulaban gyud ang Bisaya.”

Perez also asked her supporters to pray for her as she competes in the international stage. 

“Please continue to pray with me, mulaban gyud ang Bisaya, lalaban ang Pilipinas 🇵🇭 ,” she captioned her post.

It can be recalled that the Miss World 2021 coronation night was cancelled in. December after several contestants tested positive for Covid-19. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tracy Maureen Perez (@tracymaureenperez)

The finale is set on March 16, 2022 at 8 p.m in Puerto Rico and March 17, 2022 at 8 a.m in Philippine time. /rcg

TAGS: Cebu‬, Cebu Daily News, cebu news, coronation night, international stage, Miss World 2021, Miss World coronation, Tracy Maureen Perez
