EOC reminds bar owners: Maintain health protocols

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Emergency Operations (EOC) is reminding bar owners that they must continue to maintain health protocols even if the restrictions in the city have eased up.

Councilor Joel Garganera, the deputy chief implementor of the EOC, said he has received reports of bars violating health protocols, especially social distancing protocols.

Photos and videos were sent to the EOC of people flocking these bar establishments and though they may not have been caught red-handed yet, this has already caused a concern.

Garganera reminded the bar owners that the capacity is determined by social distancing, and so even if the city no longer imposes a certain capacity, it is safer to adhere to the 70 percent capacity mandate under Alert Level 2.

Beyond just capacity, it is important for the establishments to be very particular about ventilation because it is through proper ventilation that transmission is significantly reduced.

“Nakadawat kog reports ana, naay mga photos pud. Tinood na naay nagpunsisok sa atong mga imnanan. Pero para nako kung alfresco, okay ra gyod, kay we are allowed 70 percent,” he said.

“Ako lang hangyo sa mga closed areas sa mga bars, tagai’g premium ang ventilation. Of course, kanang capacity sad nato,” added the councilor.

Garganera said police are lenient now, but they will still go around the city to remind bars of health protocols.

The EOC wants to maintain the good COVID situation of the city, especially that only 165 active cases are left in the city, with only 20 of these newly reported on March 10, 2022.

At least 33 barangays no longer have active cases or reported transmission.

“This is a very good indication, and I firmly believe we are eligible to deescalate to Alert Level 1,” said Garganera.

