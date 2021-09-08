More establishments allowed to open in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Establishments in Cebu City will again be allowed to accommodate dine-in at 30 percent capacity starting this Wednesday, September 8, as the city shifts to a more relaxed General Community Quarantine (GCQ).

However, dine-in will only be allowed for those who already received their COVID-19 vaccine, Vice Mayor Michael Rama said in an Executive Order which he signed on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Unvaccinated individuals will have to contend with alfresco dining and outdoor tourist attractions that are allowed to accommodate up to 50 percent of its existing capacity.

But this “segregation” does not apply when visiting banks, groceries, markets, malls and parks among others.

“We have signed Executive Order No. 142 that updates EOs 137 and 138 now that Cebu City has been upgraded to GCQ, a continuation of Oplan Puyo now enforced by Task Force 9/8-30. We ask you to please heed and continue to cooperate. Together, let us help deliver our city from the bondage of this CoViD pandemic,” said Rama in a Facebook post late night on Tuesday.

Rama’s EO was issued shortly before he again relinquishes the mayorship to Mayor Edgardo Labellla whose sick leave ends this Wednesday.

EO No. 142 wanted curfew hours to remain from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. while those who are at least 15-years-old and senior citizens who are 65-years-old and up will already be allowed to go out for work and essential reasons.

People with health risks and comorbidities are still encouraged to stay at home.

Rama’s EO also allows mass gatherings but at 30 percent of the venue’s capacity or up to a maximum of 100 individuals or whichever is lower provided that they secure permission from the city’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC).

Places of worship like churches, mosques, and temples can now operate at 30 percent capacity while necrological services shall be limited at 30 percent of the venue’s capacity.

Vaccinated individuals will still be prioritized in establishments offering indoor and outdoor sports venues, gyms, clubs, and indoor tourist attractions.

These establishments are allowed to serve vaccinated individuals up to 30 percent of its capacity.

In his EO, Rama said, the city’s goal is to a gradual transition from MECQ to GCQ.

Here is a copy of the EO that takes effect this September 8.

