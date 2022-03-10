Xian Lim’s shares funny photo amid fuel price hike: ‘Pass muna sa long rides’
CEBU, Philippines — Actor Xian Lim loves long rides, so it was just fitting for him to make a hilarious remark on the fuel price spikes in the country these past days.
In a recent Instagram post, the motorcycle enthusiast Lim shared a snap of him looking shocked while fueling up.
“Wala ba akong karapatan mag mahal?! Ang dami dami niyong sinasabi😡🤦♂️. Ayoko na. Pag nagmamahal ako, ang daming taong nagagalit. -Gasolina,” he wrote.
“Pass muna sa long rides😅 Kape kape muna sa kanto ☺️😅,” he added.
Netizens also shared their suggestions on the comment section.
Some of them recommended biking, “Padyak nalang muna Sir @xianlimm 😁 yun nalang muna ang long rides.”
“Time to go back to biking,” another Instagram user wrote.
“Walking walking lang muna at kape,” another one said.
Last week, the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Oil Industry Management Bureau said the public should brace for a significant rise in oil prices.
Oil companies also announced the biggest increase in pump prices of petroleum products so far this year.
This spike has been attributed on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
