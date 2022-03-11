Mandaue City to hold Motorcycle Skills Challenge to promote safe driving

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Police Office will hold a Motorcycle Skills Challenge at the Mantawi Drive in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City on Saturday, March 12 to promote safe and defensive riding habits.

The event is in partnership with the MCPO Advisory Council, Highway Patrol Group, and motorcycle riding safety advocates in Mandaue City.

The Motorcycle Skills Challenge which is said to be the first in Cebu intends to promote safe and defensive riding habits, proactiveness, and visual alertness; and develop safe riding skills.

“The Motorcycle Skills Challenge is a competition, naa ni siyay upat ka categories, the first category will be the 400cc above, 600cc above, the 800cc above and the fourth category is 100cc above, there will also be a separate category for civilians, Lowman, and lady drivers,” said Police Lieutenant Colonel Rudolf Oriol, MCPO deputy city director for operations.

Winners will receive a trophy, safety booklets, among others.

The MCPO aims to reduce the number of road accidents involving motorcycles in Mandaue City. They plan to conduct the event yearly.

Oriol said this will be conducted because of the high number of accidents involving motorcycles in Mandaue City in 2021.

Based on the data of the MCPO Traffic Enforcement Unit, 793 accidents involving motorcycles were recorded in 2021 as compared to 35 accidents in 2020.

Oriol said only a few accidents were recorded in 2020 because not all people were allowed to go out of their houses due to the peak of the COVID-19.

Motorists including lady drivers and motorcycle enthusiasts are encouraged to attend. Motovlogger Jet Lee is also expected to do an exhibition.

“We are inviting everyone to see how a motor is properly driven or managed by an individual driver,” said Mesraem King, a member of the MCPO advisory council.

The MCPO said the event is the continuation of their program Motorcycle Skills Clinic which is open to all riders who want to enhance their motorcycle riding skills.

The training is conducted every Saturday at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex. /rcg

