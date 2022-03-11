Martin, unbeaten Pinoy boxing prospect, joins Donaire, Nietes in Probellum

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The unbeaten Igorot prospect Carl Jammes “Wonderboy” Martin signed a promotional contract with global boxing outfit Probellum on the eve of his World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia super bantamweight battle in Parañaque City.

The 22-year-old Martin, the pride of Ifugao Province, is scheduled to fight in the co-main event of the fight card headlined by Tomjune Mangubat-Charly Suarez WBA regional title showdown tomorrow, Saturday, March 12.

He will face Ronnie Baldonado of Cotabato del Norte for the Philippines Games & Amusement Board and WBA Asia super bantamweight titles.

With his signing, Martin serves as the fourth Filipino boxer to join Probellum which has four-division world champions Nonito Donaire and Donnie Nietes and undefeated prospect Jade Bornea.

“For the last two or three years, my team and I have been carefully studying all possible options and situations that will lay the groundwork for my international boxing success,” said Martin.

“Our patience has paid off and joining Probellum has been worth the wait. While the company itself is only a few months old, the team behind it are second to none from a boxing and business point of view.

“I have never been so excited to showcase to the world our local culture and my skills as a boxer, and represent my country in the same way that Senator Manny Pacquiao did, the Philippines’ greatest pride. My career will not go wrong with Mr. Richard Schaefer calling the shots and with all of his great advice. To my Wonderboy Team, this is the moment. Let’s do this!,” said Martin.

During the weigh-in on Friday, Martin tipped the scales at 121 pounds while Baldonado weighed in at 120.8 lbs.

“Everyone in sport knows about the rich heritage that boxing has in the Philippines,” said Richard Schaefer, President of Probellum.

Martin has a record of 18 wins with 15 knockouts while Baldonado has a 15-2-1 (win-loss-draw) slate with nine knockouts.

“The country has produced some remarkable fighters over the years and the people support its boxers with incredible devotion, so we are thrilled to be able to add Carl Jammes Martin to our other Filipino fighters. Carl carries some serious power in both hands, and we’ll make sure he’s quickly moving up the super bantamweight rankings,” said Schaefer.

