DepEd unit proposes physical end-of-school-year rites in Alert Level 1 and 2 areas

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education’s (DepEd) curriculum and instruction office is proposing the conduct of limited in-person end-of-school-year rites for the K to 12 basic education program, two years after the suspension of mass gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Ito po ang proposal ng CI (curriculum and instruction) para sa magaganap na pagtatapos. So magkakaroon po tayo ng limited F to F (face to face) or pinapahintulutan po natin ang limited F to F ceremony, lalong lalo na doon sa mga nasa Alert Levels 1 at 2,” Education Assistant Secretary Alma Ruby Torio said in an online press briefing on Friday.

(This is the proposal of the CI. We will have limited F to F ceremonies, especially for areas under Alert Level 1 and 2.)

Schools under Alert Level 3 and higher are recommended to conduct virtual ceremonies. They may also broadcast the event on social media.

Conducting the end-of-school-year rites may be an option for schools, according to Torio.

Meanwhile, recognition rites for other grade levels may also be conducted virtually or on a limited face-to-face setup. But if it will be done physically, it must be conducted separately from the graduation rites or moving up ceremonies in order to limit the number of attendees.

Torio said they are proposing the end-of-school-year rites for the K to 12 program to be held within the week of June 27 to July 2. The end of the school year is on June 24.

However, she said that schools, divisions, or regions with an extended school year due to suspension of classes shall be guided by their approved revised school calendar in holding the ceremony.

The proposal of the DepEd unit covers kindergarten, Grade 6, Grade 10, and Grade 12 learners who meet the curriculum requirements, including who passed the portfolio assessment in the Alternative Learning System in the elementary and junior high school levels.

The proposal, said Torio, is still subject to discussion of DepEd officials and the approval of Education Secretary Leonor Briones.

According to Torio, the proposed theme for this year’s end of school year rites is: K to 12 Graduates: Pursuing Dreams and Fostering Resilience in the Face of Adversity.

She further stressed that the end of school year rites should be conducted in a “solemn and dignified manner” and shall not be used as a political forum. Schools should also ensure that no elected related materials are distributed or displayed within the school premises or online.

RELATED STORIES:

DepEd eyes in-person graduation rites

DepEd OKs ‘progressive expansion’ of in-person classes in areas under alert levels 1 and 2

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy