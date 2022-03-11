Cebu City receives P54M in financial aid for Odette affected families

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Government has received a total of P54 million in financial assistance from the national government and other donors for the families affected by Supertyphoon Odette.

Dr. Ester Concha, who oversees the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS), stated on Friday, March 11, 2022, that the financial assistance is being released in different amounts because the concerned agencies have adopted their own standards for the disbursement of the assistance.

“Lain lain na source of funds, aduna sad silay lain lain na guidelines. Same as the city funds, ang atong EO nag ingon that it’s based per structure or damage.”

“Ang National Housing Authority (NHA), the same rules. Ang DILG (Department of Interior and Local Government) ang ilaha is individual meaning if nagpuyo ka ikaw ra usa you will only receive P1,000 pero ang six and above members of the family will only receive P5,000 as a maximum,” Concha said.

The NHA has pledged P5,000 per damaged structure, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has given P1,000 per family member, and the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) has promised P3,000 per impacted household.

Despite the disparity, Dr. Concha says that the National Government funds will complement what the City Government has allocated.

“Ang pamilya kung makadawat na sila sa ayuda from the national government di na sila makadawat sa city government or sa lain pang source of funds… Kung natagaan na from one source, mao nato siya,” said Concha.

Concha further stated that the aid will only be given to those affected by Typhoon Odette, as Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has stated in previous interviews, regardless of their financial status.

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Welfare and Services Cebu City head, Portia Basmayor said that the city government has already disbursed a total of P351,525,000 in financial aid.

Despite this, there have been reports of unreleased “ayuda” for other barangays.

Basmayor says that the promised help is in the works and will be released as soon as a distribution schedule is finalized. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Rama: National government aid must go directly to the barangays

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy