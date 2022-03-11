Self-regulation is Cebu City’s new policy

CEBU CITY, Philippines — -Self-regulation will now be the new normal in Cebu City.

Mayor Michael Rama has issued a directive serving as a guide in the implementation of his recent Executive Order, Oplan Kagawasan.

The directives now leave each household and establishment to implement the minimum health protocols on their own with minimal government interference.

In Directive Number 03-11-2022-01, Rama has decreed that the general laws and policies of the city will be implemented accordingly in a bottoms-up approach.

“In line with all existing laws, policies, rules, and regulations of the city, all households, establishments, institutions, and entities within the City of Cebu are hereby mandated to make, establish, implement, and enforce their respective plans, programs, policies, rules and regulation for sustainable Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control,” said the directive.

Establishments and entities in Cebu City are mandated to form and establish a body or task force to ensure the adoption and implementation of Covid -19 pandemic-related policy and guidelines.

The adoption, observance, and enforcement of the household and entity-based pandemic prevention and control shall be supervised and checked by officials of the concerned barangay, authorized employees of the City Government of Cebu including department and office heads in close coordination with the Cebu City Emergency Operations Center (EOC).

“Effective governance and measure of self-protection have to start right from the person, family, household, and entity,” said the mayor.

Rama reiterates that the city is moving forward from the pandemic, and the revival of the economy is its topmost priority without compromising public health.

