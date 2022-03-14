Toledo City trounces Cebu City in PCAP

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Toledo City Trojans trounced the Cebu City Wizards in the all-Cebu showdown of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) All-Filipino Conference last Saturday, March 12, 2022.

The Trojans beat the Wizards, 12-9, in their showdown but lost their other match against a different opponent.

With the outcome of last Saturday’s matches, Toledo City remained on fifth place in the southern division with 17 wins and 12 losses along with 328.5 points.

Cebu City also remained at 10th spot with a 6-23 (win-loss) record and 198 points.

During their match, Toledo City won both the blitz and rapid rounds. They started the match in the blitz round with a 4-3 tally courtesy of Richard Natividad, National Master (NM) Merben Roque and Ronald Ganzon, who defeated Joel Pacuribot, Bhell Ortiz, and Tony Cabibil, respectively.

Jinky Catulay and International Master (IM) Rico Mascariñas settled for a draw with Crystal Jumao-as and NM Mario Mangubat to chip in a combined one point.

In the rapid round, Toledo City also won the match, 8-6, after Redentor Nailon, Natividad, and NM Roque edged Jose Faunus Fernandez, Pacuribot, and Ortiz, respectively.

Catulay and IM Mascariñas had the same outcome with their matches versus Jumao-as and NM Mangubat.

In their other matches, Toledo City lost to the top-ranked Iloilo Kisela Knights, 6-15, while Cebu City bowed down to the Camarines Soaring Eagles, 6.5-14.5.

Iloilo remains on top of the southern division standings with a 26-3 slate while Davao Chess Eagles (22-7) are at second and Zamboanga Sultans (21-8) are at third.

Meanwhile, Pasig City King Pirates (28-1) are the northern division’s top-ranked team while the San Juan Predators (25-4) are at second followed by Laguna Heroes (22-7) at third.

