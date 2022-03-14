Cebu City police conducts another round of drug testing

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Another batch of drug testing was conducted on 60 personnel of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) on Monday, March 14, 2022, at the Camp Sotero Cabahug along Gorordo Avenue here.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of CCPO, said that these 60 personnel were from different police units of the CCPO. He added that they randomly chose these personnel to undergo the drug test.

This is the second drug test that they conducted this year. The first was on February 28.

The first drug test, Parilla said, yielded no positive results.

He said that those who will test positive for illegal drugs will face administrative charges that could lead to dismissal from their posts.

The conduct of random drug testing is part of the Philippine National Police’s internal cleansing program.

READ:

CCPO personnel undergo drug test

CCPO exec: Cebu City cop fails surprise drug test on 1st half of year

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy