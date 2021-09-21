Cebu teams seeking first wins face each other

CEBU CITY, Philippines—An all-Cebu chess team showdown featuring the Cebu City Machers and the Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors will highlight southern division’s online chess action on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, in the ongoing Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Third Conference.

The Machers and the Dagami Warriors are seeking to log their first win in the tournament after faltering in their previous matches.

The Machers is at 10th place with a 0-2 (win-loss) record while Cordova is ahead of them at ninth place with a 0-3 (win-loss) card.

Cebu City is comprised of Jimmy Ty Jr., Kevin Codinera, Cristy Cabungcag, Rafael Perez, Dennis Navales, Duane Borgonia, and Rex Androe Cabuncal.

Cordova, meanwhile, is manned by Mark Mangubat, Raymond Abellana, Marian Calimbo, Odilon Badilles, Neil Adrian Gilig, Bhell Ortiz, and Ariel Joseph Abellana.

After the all-Cebu showdown, the Machers will proceed in playing against the reigning overall champions the Iloilo Kisela Knights. Cordova will only have a single match.

Meanwhile, southern division’s No. 3 team, the Toledo City Trojans will play versus the No. 8 team, the Iriga City Oragons in the first match.

Their second match is against the Lapu-Lapu City Naki Warriors, who are ranked sixth.

