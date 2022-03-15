Kris Aquino shares updates on her health: ‘Nakauwi na kami’

CEBU, Philippines — Kris Aquino took to social media to share the latest update on her health, saying she and her sons, Joshua and Bimby, have finally returned home.

“𝑵𝒂𝒌𝒂𝒖𝒘𝒊 𝒏𝒂 𝒌𝒂𝒎𝒊… this was our last pic before heading to our temporary, leased home…,” she shared on Instagram.

Aquino said that they are just waiting for her bone marrow test results.

“Super blessed to have the LOVE and concern from these 2 giants, through them 𝒃𝒊𝒏𝒊𝒈𝒂𝒚 𝒏𝒊 God so much more than i could ever deserve. #grateful #family 💛💛💛,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristina Bernadette Cojuangco Aquino (@krisaquino)

Aquino recently received a dose of a medication called Xolair injection. She first revealed in 2018 that she was diagnosed with autoimmune disease chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU).

She shared a compilation of photos and videos on Instagram last March 13, 2022, wherein she disclosed that she and her sons were admitted for “preliminary tests.”

She said she underwent positron emission tomography (PET) scan, computerized tomography (CT) scan, upper endoscopy, and bone marrow “aspiration” for biopsy.

Aquino said that there were no tumors detected, but diagnosed with “erosive gastritis and gastric ulcer”.

“I won’t lie to you, there’s this parang nabugbog ng bongga feeling in my lower spine BUT apart from my medicinal limitations, halos wala na kasi akong fat to help ‘CUSHION’ my bones… kaya EXAG (exaggerated) ang sakit, skin then diretso sa buto. Process and hit or miss para makahanap ng okay na pwesto ‘pag hihiga at kung uupo,” she said.

She said she constantly reminds herself “to keep thanking God” since her “current pain is temporary.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristina Bernadette Cojuangco Aquino (@krisaquino)

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Kris Aquino shares ‘first date’ with fiancè