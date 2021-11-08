Kris Aquino shares ‘first date’ with fiancè

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The Queen of All Media Kris Aquino is living life the way she wants it.

In a lavish blue gown, all dolled up, Kris and her fiancè, Mel Sarmiento, took a quick date in a fast food chain after attending a wedding.

Kris shared photos over on her Instagram account, Sunday, November 7, 2021.

In a lengthy caption sharing their day as part of the entourage of a wedding, she shared how this fast food date happened.

The 50-year-old celebrity said that her partner, Mel, was so amused by her.

“It was more than 3 hrs to get back kaya nag stop sa fast food and it’s been YEARS since I’ve entered that particular brand and after the pandemic naaliw sa kin everyone with me especially Mel, because I said ang sarap maging normal, regular person,” she said.

Kris surprised a number of her fans and followers with this story.

“ 1st time Mel & i ever ate out so you can say it was our 1st date – we won’t forget you. 💛💛💛😘🥰,” she says to the service crew who handled them during their visit.

Looks like this humbling, yet “bongga” first dine-in date of the couple will surely be one for the books in their relationship.

Fastfood run? Love, love, love! 💞💞LOOK: Kris Aquino and fiancee Mel Sarmiento took a quick break at a fastfood chain… Posted by CDN Digital on Sunday, November 7, 2021

No wedding date has been set yet, but who knows? This couple might give us another surprise in the near future.

/bmjo