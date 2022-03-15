Tepora confident of his fighter’s chances in ‘Engkwentro Kwatro’

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Big Yellow Boxing Gym’s chief trainer, Christopher “Ping-Ping” Tepora believes that his ward, Clyde Azarcon, has what it takes to beat ARQ Boxing Stable’s Johnpaul Gabunilas in their co-main event duel in “Engkwentro Kwatro” on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Alta Vista Golf and Country Club in Cebu City.

Tepora told CDN Digital that Azarcon is capable of fighting against top-caliber opponents despite being inactive for two years.

“Salig kaayo ko nga molampos si Clyde ani nga dula. Bisan na cancel iyahang last nga dula, ni continue ra man iyahang training,” said Tepora.

(I trust that Clyde will win. Even if his last fight was cancelled, he continued his training)

Azarcon was supposed to fight South African Thembalani Okolo for the World Boxing Federation (WBF) world minimumweight title last June 27, 2021 in South Africa.

It was rescheduled numerous times and later on got cancelled due to the uptrend of the Covid-19 virus in South Africa that time.

Despite the cancellation, Azarcon did not stop training at the Big Yellow Boxing Gym in Cebu City.

READ: With world title fight canceled, Azarcon set for December tuneup

Azarcon, of Davao City, sports a record of 17 wins, six by knockouts, with three defeats and one draw. His last bout was in March 2020 at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

He defeated Mike Kinaadman to clinch the WBF intercontinental minimumweight title via majority decision.

Tepora said Azarcon has a huge chance of winning the bout, but he is wary about bad officiating, considering they’re fighting under another promotions.

“Pero salig lang ko sa mga judges nga walay binuang sama anang pabor-pabor,” Tepora said.

(But I trust the judges that nothing absurd will happen like biased judging.)

Meanwhile, Gabunilas, the reigning Oriental Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) Youth light flyweight champion is one of the banner boxers of ARQ Boxing Stable.

He has a 5-1 (win-loss) record with four knockout wins, which translates to 67 percent knockout percentage.

The main event will feature the much-anticipated rematch between ARQ’s April Jay Abne versus Garin Diagan.

/bmjo

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy