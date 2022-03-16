Boy with Leukemia Appeals for urgent help

A three-year-old boy from Brgy. Mayacabac, Dauis, Bohol is wholeheartedly appealing for urgent financial help as he fights cancer through chemotherapy treatment.

Alvin Migueles was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia on February 5, 2021. Two months before this unexpected diagnosis, he started experiencing loss of appetite, body weakness, joint pains, and abdominal pain. His parents also noticed that he is unusually pale and he has some bruises on his skin. Because of that, they sought for medical help. A complete blood count showed anemia, increased white blood cell count, and low platelets. Consequently, a blood transfusion was performed and they were advised to go to Cebu City to pursue specialized care for their son. Upon reaching Cebu City, he then underwent a bone marrow aspiration to determine the cause of his condition. When the results came out, it revealed that he has Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), a type of cancer of the blood which commonly affects children. This terrifying disease is characterized by the abnormal increase in the production of immature lymphocytes by the bone marrow causing its build-up in the blood while crowding out healthy cells. Yet despite its detrimental effects to the body, there is a high chance of cure for children who are treated promptly with intensive chemotherapy.

Alvin’s chemotherapy started on March 5, 2021. His attending hematologist-oncologist prescribed a treatment protocol that will last for a minimum of three years in order to achieve complete healing. Indeed, the long duration of the treatment and its costly nature brings tremendous challenges physically and financially to the child and parents respectively. At the present, he is in the maintenance phase of his treatment. His monthly chemotherapy together with his regular laboratory workups and medical procedures come at a high cost. It is estimated to reach up to P12,000 every month.

Alvin is a goodhearted boy who obeys and respects his parents. He loves to play with his bike and toys too. He also likes drawing and writing. As the youngest child of the two siblings, his family loves and treasures him profoundly. When asked about their wish for their son, his parents jointly answered, “We fervently pray for our son to be healed and be free from cancer.” His father, the sole breadwinner of the family, works as a security guard and earns a meager P8,000 every month. His mother, a housewife, takes good care of them. The COVID-19 pandemic and the devastation of typhoon Odette made their lives extremely difficult. In addition to that, Alvin’s sky-high medical expenses had already drained their financial resources. Truly, they are in desperate need of help. Hence, in order to save Alvin’s life and sustain his ongoing treatment, his parents are humbly pleading for financial assistance from generous individuals who are willing to share their blessings.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through these cellphone numbers 0945-712-6657 or 0932-443-7135. You can also deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient in the deposit slip. Thank you very much.