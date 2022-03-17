Phivolcs: No tsunami threat to PH after magnitude 7.3 Japan earthquake

By: Cathrine Gonzales - Inquirer.net | March 17,2022 - 08:16 AM
Japan quake

Police officers try to restart traffic signals by attaching electric generator during an electric stoppage at the area after an earthquake in Tokyo, Japan March 17, 2022. (REUTERS)

MANILA, Philippines — There is no tsunami threat or warning in the Philippines following a  magnitude 7.3 earthquake that jolted Japan’s northeast coast off Fukushima, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Phivolcs, in an advisory on Wednesday night, said hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts near the earthquake’s epicenter.

“Hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 300 km of the earthquake epicenter. This is for information purposes only and there is no tsunami threat to the Philippines from this earthquake,” said Phivolcs.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the earthquake struck off the coast of Fukushima prefecture at a depth of 60 kilometers on Wednesday, leaving one dead and 69 injured.

READ MORE:

Coast Guard personnel’s warning shots kill ‘illegal fisher’ in Daanbantayan

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Japan quake, tsunami, tsunami alert

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.