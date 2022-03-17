Phivolcs: No tsunami threat to PH after magnitude 7.3 Japan earthquake
MANILA, Philippines — There is no tsunami threat or warning in the Philippines following a magnitude 7.3 earthquake that jolted Japan’s northeast coast off Fukushima, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).
Phivolcs, in an advisory on Wednesday night, said hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts near the earthquake’s epicenter.
ADVISORY: NO TSUNAMI THREAT TO THE PHILIPPINES
Tsunami Information No.1
Date and Time: 16 Mar 2022 – 10:36 PM
Magnitude = 7.3
Depth = 034 kilometers
Location = 37.7°N,141.7°E – Near The East Coast Of Honshu Japanhttps://t.co/wBgRyD6BGL pic.twitter.com/xhHjAoYmO4
— PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) March 16, 2022
“Hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 300 km of the earthquake epicenter. This is for information purposes only and there is no tsunami threat to the Philippines from this earthquake,” said Phivolcs.
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the earthquake struck off the coast of Fukushima prefecture at a depth of 60 kilometers on Wednesday, leaving one dead and 69 injured.
