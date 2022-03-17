Karolina Bielawska of Poland is the 70th Miss World

CEBU, Philippines — A new queen was hailed Miss World. It’s Karolina Bielawska of Poland.

The reigning Miss World Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica, the longest-reigning queen since 2019, crowned her successor at the 70th Miss World in San Juan, Puerto Rico on March 16, 2022 ( March 17, 2022 in the Philippines).

She bested the 96 other candidates in the pageant.

Here is the Top 3 of this year’s Miss World competition:

2st runner up, Olivia Yace of Côte d’Ivoire

1st runner up, Shree Saini of USA

Miss World 2021, Karolina Bielawska of Poland.

Meanwhile, the Philippines’ Tracy Maureen Perez from Cebu City missed out on the Top 6 of the pageant.

“I’m so much stronger than all of the unfortunate things that did happen to me,” the Cebuana said during the question and answer portion.

The pageant was supposed to be held in December 2021 but was postponed due to COVID- 19 health and safety protocols.

Miss World announced the Top 40 candidates, which was comprised of the 15 fast-track event winners and 25 others who were chosen by the judges last January. Only 40 candidates returned to Puerto Rico for the pageant’s grand finale.

So far, only one Filipina, Megan Young, won the Miss World title in 2013.

