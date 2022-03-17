Thank you, Tracy Maureen Perez

Tracy Maureen Perez of the Philippines missed out on the top six of the Miss World 2021 pageant held in Puerto Rico on Thursday, March 17, 2022 (Philippine time).

Perez of Cebu City made it to the top 13 together with the candidates of Vietnam, Poland, Czech Republic, Mexico, Somalia, France, Northern Ireland, USA, India, Colombia, Indonesia, and Cote D’ivoire.

But she didn’t advance further to the next round. Making it through were Poland, USA, Indonesia, Mexico, Northern Ireland, and Cote d’Ivoire.

Miss World Poland Karolina Bielawska was eventually crowned the 70th Miss World.

Here is Perez’s answer during the Miss World 2021 Q&A portion:

