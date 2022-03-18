Pagasa: Expect fair, warm weather in the next 3 to 5 days

MANILA, Philippines — Fair weather is expected nationwide in the next three to five days, with no low pressure area (LPA) expected to develop in the Philippine area of responsibility, the state weather bureau said Friday, March 18, 2022.

According to Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin, only the easterlies or warm winds blowing from the Pacific Ocean will affect the country’s weather in the coming days, causing warm and humid conditions.

“For the next three to five days, as of now, easterlies po ang prevailing weather system natin na kung saan wala rin po tayong nakikitang namumuong sama ng panahon o LPA na maaaring makaapekto sa ating bansa. Kaya’t makakaranas pa rin po tayo ng magandang panahon. Bahagyang maulap hanggang sa maulap ang kalangitan and then may mga isolated rain showers nga lang pagdating ng hapon at gabi,” he said in a weather forecast.

(For the next three to five days, as of now, the easterlies is the prevailing weather system and we are not monitoring a possible LPA that could affect the country. That’s why we will experience fair weather with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and isolated rain showers in the afternoon and evening.)

Bulquerin said that the country has also been experiencing warm and humid weather conditions in the recent days due to the effects of the easterlies.

On Wednesday, Pagasa officially announced the start of the dry season in the country and the termination of the northeast monsoon or “amihan.”

The weather bureau advised the public to take precautionary measures such as ensuring proper hydration to prevent heat stroke.

Below is the forecast temperature range in key cities or areas:

Metro Manila: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 16 to 24 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 23 to 33 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 22 to 31 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius

