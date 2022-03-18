Sa Watsons Ako! Save the environment by choosing sustainable health, beauty, and wellness options

Trusted health and wellness partner Watsons Philippines encouraged its customers and employees to DO GOOD for the planet by presenting more sustainability options and programs that will help save the environment.

Doing Good is in Watsons DNA. Since working in partnership with Operation Smile eight years ago up to the present, Watsons has helped transform the lives of 2,036 children through cleft surgeries.

Watsons has also made available almost 1,200 Sustainable Choices products and continues to add more for consumers so they have better and more environment-friendly options.

Watsons will make you feel beautiful inside and out by providing sustainable products that are good for the community and the planet. Kaya, for Sustainable Choices, Sa Watsons Ako!

Watsons stores have made a collective effort to be more conscious about energy consumption and this has helped reduce energy intensity by 17 percent from 2015.

For its employees, Watsons has conducted 22 wellness seminars and counting to help its personnel to cope with the challenges brought about by the pandemic.

No to plastic waste

In collaboration with Plastic Bank, Watsons has been able to recycle 833,000 plastic bottles last 2021.

For 2022, Watsons held its first DO GOOD For Earth, Sa Watsons Ako webinar with “Smart Waste Management Towards A Sustainable Future,” where two resource persons shared valuable insights on how waste management and recycling affects global warming and climate change.

Commissioner Crispian Lao, Chair of the National Solid Waste Management Commission, and David Katz, President and CEO of Plastic Bank, talked about global warming and the benefits of recycling.

The Watsons DO GOOD webinar, which was moderated by environment advocate Anna Oposa of Save Philippine Seas, tackled important topics such as how people can contribute in environment conservation thru 3Rs (Reuse, Recycle, Refill), the relationship of solid waste management and climate change, the impact of recycling on the environment, economy and community and future activities to be conducted jointly by Plastic Bank and Watsons Philippines.

Solid waste management

Lao is a strong advocate for the environment through proper waste management. During the webinar, he talked about the country’s Solid Waste Management programs and its practical aspects, such as what household items can be recycled.

Plastic Bank’s David Katz discussed what social plastic can do to help impoverished communities gain access to necessities such as food and water.

“The partnership with Watsons is an opportunity for the world to bear witness to great change, to witness great organizations that truly are standing on the right side of history. It takes the bold and the authentic to do something that hasn’t been done before and we know that in partnership with Watsons, the world is going to witness the change in the communities and the lives of our collectors,” he said.

For Sustainable Choices, Sa Watsons Ako

“We rely on fossil fuels that give gas, heat and oil but they are exactly what bring about global warming and all these extreme weather occurrences. What are the DO GOOD acts we can do? One of these is to always choose sustainability in our health, wellness and beauty products. For Sustainable Choices, Sa Watsons Ako,” said Viki Encarnacion, Watsons Philippines PR and Sustainability Director.

