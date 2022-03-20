Labor group to file wage hike petition in Central Visayas

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | March 20,2022 - 04:26 PM
Labor group to file petition for wage hike in Central Visayas

Fuel prices sold in this gasoline station in Minglanilla, Cebu soared as much as P84 during the latest oil price hike implemented across the country. | CDN Digital File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A petition to increase wages in Central Visayas will be filed this Monday, March 21. 

The Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) is set to file a wage hike petition in the region, the group stated in a press advisory. 

“TUCP will file wage hike petition in Cebu City for minimum wage in entire Region 7 on Monday, March 21, 2022,” portions of the advisory read. 

The labor group is also set to reveal further details of their petition on Monday. 

After filing the petition, TUCP said they would be joining a public consultation with the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) this Tuesday, March 22. 

At present, the minimum wage in Central Visayas is at P404 per day. The rate applies in all provinces and independent cities in the region namely Cebu, Bohol, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor. 

TUCP’s announcement came after successive oil price hikes – an offshoot of the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia — that resulted in an increase in the costs of basic necessities. 

RELATED STORIES

Western Visayas labor group seeks wage hike amid oil price increases

DOE: LPG prices likely to reach P1,300 if global oil prices continue to rise

CCCI: Business industry braces for domino effect of oil price hike

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cebu Daily News, cebu news, Central Visayas, minimum wage, oil price hike, TUCP, wage hike

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.