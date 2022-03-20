Motocross cup in San Remigio returns this April

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 22nd Lou Ornopia-MS Motosuit Motocross Cup returns on April 10, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic at the top-notch MS Motosuit Motorsports Park in Barangay Calambua in San Remigio town, north Cebu.

Lou Ornopia, a renowned Cebuano sportsman, built the 2.3-kilometer, 10-hectare multisports park in his hometown in San Remigio in an effort to revive motorsports in Cebu that was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, part of his efforts is to provide livelihood to his hometown folks by promoting sports tourism.

The upcoming major motocross racing event will be held in a top-notch and one-of-a-kind racing venue that can host a wide array of motorsports from motocross, mountain biking, and rally driving.

The major racing event was initially scheduled last year, but due to the Delta variant surge of the COVID-19 and Typhoon Odette, Ornopia was forced to move it to a more safe and convenient schedule on April 10.

“Nalipay gyud ko nga Alert Level 1 na ta. Mapadagan na gyud nato ang atoang mga plano apil na niini ang paghimo sa Calambua (San Remigio) nga motocross capital sa Cebu,” said Ornopia, who was once honored as “Sportsman of the Year” by the Sportswriters Association of Cebu for his passion and selfless dedication in the promotion of motocross.

(I am happy that we are already in Alert Level 1. We can now proceed with our plan which included making Calambua (San Remigio) as a motocross capital of Cebu.)

Ornopia said that the upcoming major race in San Remigio would also serve as a congregation of all motocross riders from Visayas and Mindanao after two years of not seeing or racing with each other.

“Mahug sab ni nga reunion sa atong mga riders nga supportive kaayo sa atong mga races over the years, said Ornopia.

(This will also be some sort of reunion to our riders who are supportive of our races over the years.)

“Wala gyud ta nila biyai ug naa sila kanunay nato through thick and thin. Ang nakanindot kay karibal man tuod sila sa racetrack but they treat each other as friends and as one family,” he said.

(They did not leave us and they are always with us through thick and thin. What is good about this is that they are rivals in the racetrack but they treat each other as friends and as one family.)

“Daghan na sab kaayo ang naghinam-hinam nga makalumba og balik. Mao nang atong paninguhaon nga regular na tang makahold og events matag semana,”Ornopia said.

(Many have also been itching to race again. That is why we are working hard to make this a regular event every week.)

“Kadtong gusto motest drive ug mosinati sa kaanindot sa atong motorsports park. Puwede na silang mobisita dire sa among dapit. Basta ang ako lang, observe gihapon ta sa tanang minimum health protocols. Dili ta mokompiyansa kay kining virus naa pa,” he said.

(Those who want to test drive and to try how great our motorsports park is can visit our place. What I just want them to do is to still observe all the health protocols. We should not be overconfident because the virus is still here.)

Ornopia looks forward with zest and enthusiasm knowing that all his efforts and sacrifices will pay off soon.

“Daghan kaayo ta og mga plano. I hope through this, makainspire ta sa mga kabatan-onan nga mosuway og motocross ug eventually makaproduce ta og national ug international-caliber riders sa umaabot,” said Ornopia.

(We have many plans. I hope through this, we can inspire the youth to try motocross and eventually we can produce national and international-caliber riders in the future.)

“Labaw sa tanan, tumong nato nga mapakita ang kaanindot sa among lugar, mapalambo ang turismo sa among dapit ug makahatag og kapanginabuhian sa mga tawo pinaagi niining atong gibuhat,” Ornopia said.

(Most of all, our goal is to show the beauty of our place, develop tourism in our area and to give livelihood to the residents through what we are doing.)

Ornopia will reveal the categories to be featured in the upcoming race.

/dbs

