Hot, humid Monday with afternoon rain, says Pagasa
MANILA, Philippines — Monday will be hot and humid, with short-lived rain in the afternoon and evening, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).
“Sa buong bahagi ng Luzon inaasahan pa rin natin na magiging mainit at maalinsangan ‘yung ating panahon at may mga posibilidad pa rin po ng mga dagliang pagulan pagsapit ng hapon at gabi,” said Pagasa weather specialist Ana Clauren.
(In all parts of Luzon we still expect our weather to be hot and humid and there are still possibilities of short-lived rains in the afternoon and evening.)
The same weather conditions will likewise be experienced over the entire Visayas and Mindanao with the rain in the afternoon and evening.
Temperature range in key cities/areas according to Pagasa for Monday:
Metro Manila: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Baguio City: 16 to 25 degrees Celsius
Laoag City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Tuguegarao: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
Legazpi City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
Puerto Princesa City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
Tagaytay: 22 to 31 degrees Celsius
Kalayaan Islands: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
Iloilo City: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius
Cebu: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius
Tacloban City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
Cagayan De Oro City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
Zamboanga City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius
Davao City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
No gale warning is currently raised, as only slight to moderate sea conditions are expected throughout the country’s seaboards.
