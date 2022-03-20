Hot, humid Monday with afternoon rain, says Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Monday will be hot and humid, with short-lived rain in the afternoon and evening, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

“Sa buong bahagi ng Luzon inaasahan pa rin natin na magiging mainit at maalinsangan ‘yung ating panahon at may mga posibilidad pa rin po ng mga dagliang pagulan pagsapit ng hapon at gabi,” said Pagasa weather specialist Ana Clauren.

(In all parts of Luzon we still expect our weather to be hot and humid and there are still possibilities of short-lived rains in the afternoon and evening.)

The same weather conditions will likewise be experienced over the entire Visayas and Mindanao with the rain in the afternoon and evening.

Temperature range in key cities/areas according to Pagasa for Monday:

Metro Manila: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 16 to 25 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 22 to 31 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

No gale warning is currently raised, as only slight to moderate sea conditions are expected throughout the country’s seaboards.

