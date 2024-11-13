CESAFI: CIT-U Junior Wildcats claw back USPF in come-from-behind win

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats mounted a dramatic second-half comeback to edge out the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers, 53-50.

The game was part of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 24 High School Basketball Tournament, held on Wednesday, November 13, at the Cebu Coliseum.

With the victory, the Junior Wildcats improved to a 6-4 record, securing the No. 6 spot in the standings, while USPF slipped to 4-5, dropping to No. 7.

CIT-U forward Daniel Mapula was a key contributor throughout the game, dominating the paint with 10 rebounds and adding 6 points. He also registered three steals and three assists, delivering an all-around performance that earned him “Player of the Game” honors.

The Junior Wildcats found themselves trailing by 14 points in the second half, with USPF leading 37-22 at one point and sealing a 25-38 deficit by halftime.

In the third quarter, the Wildcats came out with renewed energy, launching a 15-2 run to tie the game at 40-all. The run was capped off by a layup from Tom Gilson Francisco, following a defensive stop. From that point onward, the game became a back-and-forth affair, featuring nine lead changes and seven ties.

With the score knotted at 46-all in the final period, USPF’s Champ Davidson Brigol drilled a critical three-pointer to pull his team within striking distance after trailing by six. USPF regained the lead at 50-46 thanks to back-to-back layups from Fritz Gonzales.

However, the Junior Wildcats refused to fold, responding with a 5-0 run to reclaim a 51-50 advantage. Cyrus Abadies hit a clutch jumper, followed by a three-pointer from Kieff Russel Suarez.

With the game on the line, CIT-U’s defense stepped up, forcing a turnover that led to a steal by Christian Bustillo, who converted the steal into a fast-break layup to stretch the Wildcats’ lead to 53-50 with just under a minute remaining.

USPF had opportunities to tie the game but came up short. Brigol missed a corner three-pointer, and the Baby Panthers failed to convert on two putback attempts in the dying seconds, sealing their fate.

CIT-U’s defense was particularly stifling in the second half, converting turnovers into points and outscoring USPF 32-15 off mistakes. The Wildcats also held the edge in bench scoring, 20-15, while USPF dominated the rebounding battle, 30-22.

Abadies led the Junior Wildcats with 10 points, while Kent Noguerra and Suarez each contributed 9 points. Bustillo added 8 points to the winning effort. For USPF, Gonzales was the standout, scoring 11 points, collecting 8 rebounds, and adding 2 steals.

