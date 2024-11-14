Ofel nears super typhoon category, may make landfall Thursday

Typhoon Ofel (International name: Usagi) has further intensified and is nearing super typhoon category based on a Pagasa update early Thursday, November 14, 2024.

Issued at 5 a.m., the Pagasa bulletin said that Ofel now has its center at 215 kilometers east of Echague, Isabela.

It has maximum sustained winds of 165 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 205 km/h, and central pressure of 950 hPa.

Ofel is moving west northwestward at 30 km/h.

Ofel expected landfall

Ofel, the country’s fifth storm under a month, is forecast to move northwestward over the Philippine Sea before making landfall along the eastern coast of Cagayan or northern Isabela Thursday afternoon.

Pagasa said Ofel will then emerge over Babuyan Channel tonight while making another landfall or passing close to Babuyan Islands and then turn north northwestward to north northeastward over the sea west of Batanes by Friday, November 15.

READ MORE:

Ofel, fifth storm in under a month, bears down on PH

LIST: Philippine Typhoon Names for 2024

Pagasa also warned that Ofel will continue to intensify within 12 hours and possibly make landfall during its peak intensity.

“Given that the tropical cyclone is now traversing in a more favorable environment, its probability of reaching super typhoon category is not ruled out,” Pagasa said.

TROPICAL CYCLONE WIND SIGNALS (TCWS) IN EFFECT DUE TO OFEL

Signal No. 4

Luzon

The northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Santa Teresita)

Signal No. 3

Luzon

The northwestern, central, and eastern portions of mainland Cagayan (Claveria, Sanchez-Mira, Santa Praxedes, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros, Aparri, Camalaniugan, Lal-Lo, Allacapan, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca, Lasam, Alcala, Amulung, Iguig, Santo Niño, Buguey) including Babuyan Islands, the northeastern portion of Isabela (Maconacon, San Pablo, Divilacan, Palanan), and the northern portion of Apayao (Flora, Santa Marcela, Luna, Pudtol, Calanasan)

Signal no. 2

Luzon

Batanes, the rest of Cagayan, the northwestern and southeastern portions of Isabela (Cabagan, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, Tumauini, Ilagan City, Delfin Albano, Quezon, San Mariano, Dinapigue, Quirino, Mallig), the rest of Apayao, the northern portion of Kalinga (Pinukpuk, Rizal, City of Tabuk, Balbalan), the northeastern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Malibcong), and the northern and central portions of Ilocos Norte (Carasi, Vintar, Burgos, Adams, Pagudpud, Bangui, Dumalneg, Pasuquin, Bacarra, Piddig, Nueva Era, Solsona, Dingras, Marcos, Banna, Sarrat, Laoag City, San Nicolas, City of Batac, Paoay)

Signal No. 1

Luzon

The rest of Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, the rest of Abra, the rest of Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, the northern portion of Benguet (Bokod, Mankayan, Kapangan, Atok, Kabayan, Kibungan, Bakun, Buguias, Tublay), the rest of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, the northern portion of La Union (Luna, Sudipen, Bangar, Santol, San Gabriel, Bagulin, Bacnotan, Balaoan, San Juan), and the northern and central portions of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler, San Luis)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP