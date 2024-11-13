College student falls from terrace during fight with ex-BF, dies

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A college student died after she reportedly fell from the terrace of a building located along Urgello Street, Brgy. Sambag 1 in Cebu City, at dawn on Wednesday, November 13.

Initial investigation by the Abellana police showed that the 21-year-old woman lost her balance and fell off the third floor terrace during a fight with her ex-boyfriend.

Police Captain Mark Eric Papong, chief of Abellana Police Station, said that the woman was already dead when brought to the hospital.

Wanting to make sure that there was no foul play in her death, Papong said that they are currently checking CCTV footage from nearby establishments to determine what actually happened.

Moreover, he is also recommending for the victim to undergo autopsy.

The college students is a native of Dinagat Island and is currently staying in Brgy. Cogon Ramos in Cebu City.

Based on the outcome of the initial investigation by Abellana police, the victim went to see her ex-boyfriend at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday. She knocked on his rented room and allegedly confronted him for cheating on her, which the man denied.

Instead of letting her in, the boyfriend led her downstairs so that they would not disturb the other tenants in the building who were already sleeping at that time.

However, the woman alleged ran to the third floor terrace, climbed the railings and threatened to jump off the building.

Papong said that the man reportedly ran towards the college student and tried to pull her down, but she resisted while saying that she wanted to already end her life.

The victim reportedly lost her balance and the railing broke which caused her to fall off.

Papong said they continue to investigate the incident to especially make sure that there was no foul play in the victim’s death.

He said that the two were together for six months before they broke up.

