Tension between Unit II vendors, market personnel intensifies

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Tension at Unit II of the Carbon Public Market in Cebu City continues to heat up.

Early on Monday morning, March 21, clash again erupted after Unit II vendors resisted the installation of railings in front of their stalls at the Bagsakan along Quezon Boulevard.

Women and children were on the frontline which forced personnel of the Cebu City Market Operations Division and the Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification and Enhancement (PROBE) to postpone the planned installation of the railings.

Wine Miro, president of the Ambulant Vendors Associations (AVA), said the installation of the railings was intended to block the stalls and prevent buyers in the area.

Miro said this was intentionally made after vendors there opposed the planned renovation of the Bagsakan by Megawide Construction Corp.

The Bagsakan’s renovation is part of Phase 1 of the Carbon Market modernization project which is covered by a Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) between the Cebu City government and Megawide.

But the Market Authority said the railings were necessary in order to secure the sidewalks and ensure the safety of the buyers.

Fire Hazard

Miro said it is as if the vendors will have to be placed on a “cage” since the yellow railings will be installed close to their stalls limiting their movement. But the railings were placed a meter away from the stalls in other parts of the Bagsakan.

“Okay ra man mi sa railings kung naa lang sa sidewalk. Dili lang atubangan gyod sa among stalls.”

(We are not against the installation of the railings provided that these are placed on the sidewalks and not directly in front of the stalls.)

Miro said the presence of railings in the area is also a fire hazard.

“So ang kami mga residente na alarma mi ana kay simbako simbako sunogon ug tinuod mi nya naa mga railings dira. Mga trap mga taw nga naa diha unsaon man pagsud sa bombero kung butngan nag mga railings,” said Miro.

(We, the residents in the area are also alarmed thinking of what may happen to us in case of fire and with the railings in the area. People could be trapped and the firefighters will have difficulty in entering our place.)

Use of Force

Also, Miro criticized MOD and Probe personnel for using force on women and children who tried to oppose the installation of the railings.

They may have forced market personnel to leave Unit II for now, but they will certainly comeback some other day.

And to prepare for their return, vendors will have to up their guards, Miro said.

Members of the Carbon-hanong Alyansa also plans to hold a prayer rally at the Freedom Park to protest the ongoing “forced transfer” of the vendors to the interim market.

“This is to decry the scheduled removal of the vendors in Freedom Park and Warwick Barracks by the PROBE and MOD following the final notice to vacate sent last 16 March 2022,” the group said.

/dcb

