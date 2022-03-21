Chickens from Luzon intercepted at Bogo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Authorities in Bogo City have intercepted at least seven live chickens from Luzon in the city’s port on Sunday evening, March 20.

The city government on social media reported that they confiscated seven live chickens shipped from Luzon without any supporting documents. They were disposed of when city veterinarians found out that they were sick.

“Sa pag-inspect sa mga manok nakitaan kini ug sakit. Ang nakumpiskar nga mga manok gidispatsar pinaagi sa pagsunog ug paglubong,” the city government said.

(During the inspection of the chicken, they found out that they were sick. The confiscated chicken were disposed by burning and burying them.)

Cebu currently bans the entry of all poultry products and byproducts from Luzon following confirmed cases of bird flu in several provinces there.

The ban covers live poultry and/or wild birds, including day-old chicks, semen, fresh eggs, embryonated eggs, manure, to name some.

Cebu province remains free of any confirmed cases of bird flu.

RELATED STORIES

After bird flu cases confirmed, Cebu bans all poultry products and byproducts from Luzon

Cebu remains free from bird flu

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy