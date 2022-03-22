More labor groups in Central Visayas seek wage hike

CEBU CITY, Philippines – More labor groups are asking the government to impose wage hikes in Central Visayas.

Alyansa sa mga Mamumuong Kontraktwal sa Sugbo (ALSA Kontraktwal-Cebu) on Monday, March 21, filed a petition before the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board in Central Visayas (RTWPB-7) to raise the minimum wage rate here to P750, across the board.

“Duha ka tuig na ang nilabay nga wala na mahatagi og dugang sa suhulan ang mga mamumuo. Angay lang nga dungagan na karon ang minimum, labi na nga ania ta sa panahon sa grabeng krisis sa lana, sa pandemya, ug sa epekto sa Bagyong Odette pag Disyembre,” said Lorenzo Gelbero, ALSA Kontraktwal-Cebu officer.

The group, in a press release, proposed a P346-increase for non-agricultural workers, and P356-increase for agricultural workers employed in organizations or establishments with less than 10 employees in Class A areas in Central Visayas.

Based on the figures from the National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC), Class A covers the entire Metro Cebu which includes the cities of Carcar, Cebu, Danao, Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue, Naga, Talisay, and municipalities of Compostela, Consolacion, Cordova, Liloan, Minglanilla, and San Fernando.

ALSA Kontraktwal-Cebu also asked to increase the minimum wage in Class B areas, which refer cities not under Class A, by up to P384 for non-agricultural workers and P389 for agricultural workers in establishments with less than 10 employees.

Cities under Class B included Bais, Bayawan, Canlaon, Dumaguete, Tanjay and Guihulngan in Negros Oriental; Tagbilaran in Bohol; and Toledo and Bogo in Cebu.

“Lastly, for Class C areas, the petition sought to add P394 to the minimum wage of non-agricultural workers, and an additional P399 for agricultural workers and for workers in establishments with less than 10 employees… All wage increases would total P750 when added to the current wages,” the press release added.

Class C refers to areas in Central Visayas not covered in Class A and Class B by the National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC).

Aside from ALSA Kontraktwal -Cebu, other labor groups in Central Visayas have also filed their petitions to increase minimum wages here.

The most recent came from the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) which sought to raise the daily minimum wage rate here to P834.

The current minimum wage in Central Visayas stands at P404.

