Mariel Padilla is the live online seller we all need

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Mariel Padilla, with her quirkiness, is making everyone want to watch her live online videos.

Mariel admittedly said before that she loves watching online selling and loves to become an online seller herself someday.

So lo and behold, just last week, Mariel lived this dream as she started her first live online selling session which she and her viewers enjoyed so much.

After the success of her first live online selling session, she wanted to give back to the millions of viewers who supported her.

In another live online episode by Mariel, she decided to give away bicycles to some of her lucky viewers.

While waiting for her team to give the names of the winners, she shocked everyone watching her live video when she hysterically yelled after an electric fan in front of her fell.

Mariel’s reaction was beyond hilarious and people just loved it!

She then took to her Instagram account and shared some of the spoofs made by her viewers.

Mariel Padilla's hilarious reaction! Mariel Padilla’s winner reaction!! WATCH: Another laugh trip video is trending online all thanks to Mariel Padilla’s hilarious reaction after seeing her electric fan fall off the table. This short clip was from her live video where she was giving away free bikes to her viewers. Way sama kalingaw ang reaction nimo, Mariel! 🎥: Mariel Padilla/IG via Immae Lachica #CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Sunday, March 20, 2022

It is safe to say that this new online seller in town is giving live online selling a new face and feel!

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Nina’s live session trends; Foolish Heart rendition gives goosebumps on Monday night

Mariel Padilla natupad ang pangarap na maging live seller, nagbabala sa mga scammer