DepEd-7 halts repair of typhoon-damaged rooms due to election ban on gov’t purchases

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd-7) could not continue yet the repair of damaged classrooms due to the election ban.

This was confirmed by Dr. Salustiano Jimenez, regional director of DepEd-7.

Jimenez said that since the election is already drawing near, the agency is now being restricted in making procurements, especially in repairing classrooms that were damaged by super typhoon Odette in December 2021.

Based on their records, Jimenez said that 2,537 classrooms were totally damaged by the howler, while around 5,000 acquired minor damage.

Jimenez said that aside from the resumption of the limited face-to-face classes, schools are also essential in the upcoming election as polling areas.

Due to this, Jimenez is appealing to non-government organizations and private sectors to extend their resources in repairing damaged classrooms, since they are not covered by the election ban.

“We are appealing to all non-government organizations, like foundations, PTAs (Parent-Teachers Association), to help out all our schools. Kay with them, wala may mga prohibitions. Wala man silay part sa election so kung motabang sila, mas maayo hilabi na kung foundation, non-government organization. So mao nay gibuhat karon sa atong mga eskwelahan,” Jimenez said.

Jimenez revealed that the agency has recorded P10 billion in damages brought by the typhoon to infrastructure, equipment, such as printers, computers, among others.

Jimenez, however, said that right after the typhoon in December, they received P3 million for the repair of minor damaged classrooms from their central office. In the same month, another P4.6 million was also downloaded in DepEd-7.

Meanwhile, in January 2022, DepEd-7 also received P123 million for the printing of modules, which was downloaded to 20 school divisions in the region. /rcg

