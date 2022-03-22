Various parallel groups backing BBM-Sara gather for oath-taking

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Ituloy Natin ang Pagbabago Movement- Mahalin Natin ang Pilipinas (IPM-MNAP) hosted an oath-taking ceremony for Cebu parallel group leaders supporting the BBM-Sara tandem in the national elections at the Plaza Independencia on March 22.

Mark Balamon, regional head of IPM-MNAP and the organizer of the event said that this will act as a unifying ceremony for more formidable support to the leading tandem.

The major parallel groups who were present in the area were Edlab-Jaypee Riders, Federation of Women Association, and Alab Nang Maharlika.

The organizer said over 2,000 attendees from the above-mentioned organizations came.

Faith Recto, the president of the IPM-MNAP led the pledge of commitment or the oath-taking ceremony.

“Ang IPM-MNAP ang task niya siya ang lead parallel na mu consolidate tanan parallel groups,” said Balamon.

Balamon also mentioned that they have devised a way to better unify these groups including those still unrecognized through an online system.

“Ang purpose gyud kay nahimo mi online system or registration system sa tanan members para makahibaw ta sa atoang strength on a baranggay level kung pila gyud ka BBM-Sara dira,” said Balamon.

This also allows them to easily relay activities from the main organizers to the supporters.

Moreover, Jaypee Labella, son of the late Cebu city mayor, Edgar Labella who is also running for a Council seat, said that the activity is a “show of force”.

“Ang kani man gud sa parallel group, group of my father mukuyog man gud ni sila nako kung kinsa akong botaran nga presidene ug bise-presidente mao pud ilaha,” said Labella.

Apart from this, the organizers relayed that there is no final date yet for the Marcos-Duterte grand rally here in Cebu. /rcg

