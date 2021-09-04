DepEd-7 now prepared for opening of school year 2021-2022

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Amid the challenges of the past school year, the Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd-7) said they are now prepared for the opening of the school year 2021-2022.

Salustiano Jimenez, DepEd-7 director, said he is positive that everything will go well for this school year, stressing that they were able to carry out their tasks last year despite the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So far prepared na gyud atong mga schools sa opening. The fact nga kon sa last school year nakaya gani nato, how much more this school year 2021-2022. So I’m very positive,” he said.

As early as July, or the end of the last school year, Jimenez said the 19 school divisions in the region have been preparing their modules, may they be printed or digitized, as well as other learning modalities since the first quarter.

He said there is no longer a problem when it comes to the printing of modules considering that the central office had also downloaded modules for centralized procurement.

Apart from that, equipment such as printers, scanners, bond papers donated by the local government units (LGUs), non-government organizations, among others are currently used.

The regional director believes that the situation for this school year will be different, saying everyone, particularly teachers, already knew how to navigate in ensuring the students’ learning amid the ongoing challenges.

“So gamay nalang [ang challenges], dili ingon og parehas gyud ka challenging sa last school year. And then na-used na pod ta nga na ingon ato napod for a year. Murag bintaha na gyud intawn kay mura’g naka-andam-andam na atong mga teachers kahibaw na sa situation. Kahibaw napod unsaon pag-navigate para masiguro nga kaning mga bata naa gyu’y learning unya unsaon nila nga maka contact gyud sila sa mga learners. Ang sauna hit and miss raman intawn to,” he said.

Jimenez, however, said that the Department considered the last school year as their biggest accomplishment and that they could say they were victorious, citing that education among students continued amid the transition into distance learning.

He attributed such accomplishment not just to the internal but also the external stakeholders that included LGUs, NGOs, among others.

“So, because of this pandemic, na-feel sa Department of Education how the stakeholders, both the internal and external, really supported the Department or supporting education itself. Nakita gyud unsa diay ka-importante ang education para sa tanan,” he added.

With this, Jimenez urged parents and guardians to enroll their kids before the start of classes on September 13 in order to avoid inconvenience on the part of the teachers who would be preparing the modules.

