Julie Anne San Jose and Rayver Cruz tickle netizens with sweet photos

CEBU, Philippines—Fans and followers of rumored couple Rayver Cruz and Julie Anne San Jose gush over their sweet photos while performing on Julie’s “Limitless Live” concert held on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

In an Instagram post, Rayver made a post dedicated to his ‘The Clash’ co-host.

“Congrats Julessss!!! Proud of you Asia’s Limitless Star!!! 💫🌎🙌🏻👏🏼 #LimitlessLive,” Rayver wrote as caption.

Julie replied with: “Husayyyy mooooo 🙌🏼🎃 paturo ulit ako 🙏🏻.”

Kapuso stars Maxine Medina, Geneva Cruz and Diane Medina also reacted to their photos.

The actor also appeared in Julie’s digital concert, “Limitless Part 2: Heal”.

Rayver and Julie are both single. The two have been close ever since they co-hosted GMA’s “The Clash /rcg

