Boy with rare cancer needs urgent help

A two-year-old boy from Brgy. Looc, Lapu-Lapu City is in dire need of urgent financial help as he battles the big C through chemotherapy treatment.

Ethan Bensi was diagnosed with Clear Cell Sarcoma on September 2020. Five months before his diagnosis, his parents noted a hard lump on the left side of his abdomen. They were also alarmed when they observed that his abdomen was increasing in size and he was having a recurring fever. So, they immediately sought medical help. A series of laboratory tests and diagnostic exams were done. At first, he was diagnosed with Wilm’s tumor on May 2020. On June 17, 2020, a surgery to remove his left kidney and biopsy of the tumor were performed. When the results came out, it revealed that he has Clear Cell Sarcoma which is a rare type of cancer that begins in the tissues that connect, support, and surround other body structures. Tumors can occur anywhere in the body, but the most common types occur in the arms, legs, and in the abdomen. Surgery together with radiation and chemotherapy are usually recommended depending on the size, type, location, and aggressiveness of the tumor.

Ethan’s first dose of chemotherapy was administered in November 2020. In order to eradicate the cancer cells in his body, his attending pediatric oncologist prescribed 25 weeks of chemotherapy as part of his treatment protocol. He then completed it on July 7, 2021. After that, he also underwent radiation therapy from August 17 to September 14, 2021. Unfortunately, during a scheduled CT scan on March 15, 2022, the result showed a recurrence of cancer cells. Because of that, he will again undertake 2-3 cycles of chemotherapy for the second time. Currently, he is on the first cycle of his treatment. The long duration and the intricacies of the disease make his medical expenses very costly. The new treatment protocol is estimated to cost around P70,000-80,000 per cycle. In addition to that, he is scheduled for a CT scan and other diagnostic exams after the third cycle that amounts to P77,000.

“Tantan,” as he is fondly called by his parents is a sweet little boy. Even in his young age, he exhibits goodness and fortitude. He is also kind-hearted and smart. He likes to play with his toy cars and motorbikes. As the only child in the family, he is deeply loved and treasured. When asked about her wish for her son, her mother answered, “I fervently wish that he will be fully healed so that he can live with confidence and happiness. I also pray that he will be able to overcome the physical challenges of this new treatment protocol. Lastly, I long to find generous donors and benefactors who can help us sustain his treatment because we are already stretched out financially.” His father is the sole breadwinner of the family who works as a call center agent with P12,000 income every month. His mother is a housewife who takes good care of the family. Ethan’s ongoing chemotherapy is indeed a big blow to their family’s finances. The COVID-19 pandemic and the devastation by typhoon Odette also intensified their problems. Honestly, they are really in desperate need of help. Hence, in order to save Ethan’s dear life and sustain his ongoing treatment, his parents are humbly requesting for financial assistance from benevolent individuals who are willing to share their blessings.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through these cellphone numbers 0945-712-6657 or 0932-443-7135. You can also deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient in the deposit slip. Thank you very much.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy