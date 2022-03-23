Dimples Romana shares preggo selfies, talks about pregnancy hormones

CEBU, Philippines— Actress Dimples Romana is definitely a glowing preggy momma!

The actress recently took to Instagram to share about her recent pregnancy as she also posted a series of selfies.

To check if she is experiencing some changes in her physical appearance during her pregnancy, Romana said, she already captured “100 million selfies” on her phone.

”Kaka check kung may nagbago na ba sa face ko kasi 5.5 months na si Baby E and im so happy somehow my tummy is showing na din. Di kasi sya din lumaki agad til these past few weeks. Siguro kasi nga kakaannounce lang.”

Romana also asked her followers,” Totoo ba yun when they say, your preggy tummy gets bigger lang pag marami ka na nasabihan?”

The celebrity mom announced on Friday, March 18, 2022, that she is pregnant with her third child.

“Now naman my hormones are kicking in and I’ve become super excited and nervous about the changes in my body.”

The actress also asked her followers if any of them have had the same experience.

“When you’re pregnant, one minute gandang ganda ka sa sarili mo, the next minute, feeling mo manas ka? I meaaaaan!!! Baby E!!! You are playing with mommy’s emotions!!!!! 😂😂😂 Taas kamay ng relate sa ganito!!! Please!! Para naman Hindi ako nag iisa,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dimples Romana (@dimplesromana)

But while she prepares for the newest addition to their family, Romana also continues to be a very diligent student.

She announced just recently that she aced her classes at a New York University (NYU), earning a final grade of “A” in her three classes.

A supermom, indeed!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dimples Romana (@dimplesromana)

RELATED STORIES

Dimples Romana gets straight A’s in New York University classes

Dimples Romana is pregnant with third child

/ dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy