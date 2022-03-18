Dimples Romana is pregnant with third child

CEBU, Philippines—Dimples Romana announces her pregnancy of her third child on Friday, March 18, 2022.

In an Instagram post, the actress uploaded a black and white photo of herself and her baby bump.

She made the announcement

“Dimples Romana, mother of 3 😉

Happy International Women’s month 🥰💋☺️,” she wrote as caption to her photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dimples Romana (@dimplesromana)

The 37-year-old actress is a mother to Callie and Alonzo Romeo Jose with his non-showbiz husband Boyet Ahmee.

She has yet to announce the sex of her baby.

RELATED STORIES

Dimples Romana gives daughter her first home keys

Dimples and her daughter Callie in twinning snaps

/dbs