Dimples Romana is pregnant with third child

By: March 18, 2022
CEBU, Philippines—Dimples Romana announces her pregnancy of her  third child on Friday, March 18, 2022.

In an Instagram post, the actress uploaded a black and white photo of herself and her baby bump.

She made the announcement 

“Dimples Romana, mother of 3 😉

Happy International Women’s month 🥰💋☺️,” she wrote as caption to her photo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dimples Romana (@dimplesromana)

The 37-year-old actress is a mother to Callie and Alonzo Romeo Jose with his non-showbiz husband Boyet Ahmee.

She has yet to announce the sex of her baby. 

