Dimples Romana gets straight A’s in New York University classes

Dimples Romana appears to be doing a good job with her duties as a mom, actress and student as she aced her classes at New York University (NYU), taking home straight A’s.

The pregnant actress proudly showed off her grades for her recent and past classes on her Instagram page yesterday, March 22. While Romana did not state the specific subjects that she took up, the online grades portal shows that she earned a final grade of “A” in her three classes.

“Celebrating simple joys and small victories for this [pregnant] momma. These are my grades from my past classes and my most recent class,” she said. “Ay talaga naman pong nakakasaya ng puso (It really makes the heart happy)!”

Romana then joked that she feels a little pressure with her education since her kids are “super talino (smart).”

“Pwede ko na tag si @callieahmee para proud s’ya kay mommy. The struggle is real ‘pag super talino ng mga anak mo eh,” she added. (I can now tag @callieahmee so she’s proud of mommy. The struggle is real when your kids are super smart.)

Romana started her classes at NYU in the beginning of 2021 and she noted “what a joy it has truly been for [her].”

“Grateful for having such amazing professors turned into mentors. I can’t begin to tell you just how empowered I feel now as a woman!” she told fans. “I have another class coming up end of month and I can’t wait to take on the new challenges that come with it while I’m also reaching my pregnancy’s third trimester. Kakayanin ‘to (I can do this)!”

Romana revealed last month that she had been taking classes at NYU by showing the school’s confirmation, stating she would be studying about “Analyzing the Digital Consumer.” She also received a Gold Standard badge from NYU last year, after completing an advancement course for marketers at the university.

Meanwhile, the actress announced last Friday, March 18, that she is pregnant with her third child. Romana and her husband Boyet Ahmee tied the knot back in 2003. They will be celebrating their 19th wedding anniversary in June.

RELATED STORIES

Dimples Romana is pregnant with third child

Dimples Romana gives daughter her first home keys

LOOK: Dimples Romana looks ageless in her birthday photoshoot