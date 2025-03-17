The Kyureto Art Gallery: Where art and community intersect at SM J Mall

True to its vision of being more than just a shopping destination, SM J Mall has become a space where art, culture, and community thive. With the launch of the Kyureto Art Gallery on March 15, 2025, Cebuano creativity takes center stage — ready to be experienced, celebrated, and shared by all.

Art has the power to connect, inspire, and tell stories—and at SM J Mall, this vision takes shape in more ways than one.

Inspired by the Japanese word Kyurēto, meaning “curated”, the Kyurēto Art Gallery is a dedicated space within SM J Mall that celebrates art in all its forms. More than a gallery, it is an interactive cultural hub designed to foster appreciation for local talent while inviting the community to connect, explore, and celebrate Cebu’s vibrant art scene.

The Introductory Exhibition: Visual Perspectives

The gallery’s inaugural exhibit, “Visual Perspectives”, introduces the Cebuano community to a collection of works that embody the rich artistic heritage of the region. It highlights the depth and diversity of Cebuano arts and culture, with each piece reflecting the unique experiences, techniques, and narratives of its creator.

Featuring the artworks of Cebu Artists Inc., the exhibition aims to facilitate dialogues between artists and audiences —to make art more accessible, as it should be, to the people.

SM J Mall’s Partnership with Cebu Artists Inc.

Formed with the mission to uplift local talent and open avenues for growth, Cebu Artists Inc. has continuously contributed to building a culture where artistic expression is valued and celebrated.

Through this collaboration, Cebu Artists Inc. and SM J Mall affirm their shared commitment to making art more accessible, meaningful, and deeply connected to the Cebuano people and beyond.

“We are thrilled to bring art to the SM J Mall community and the people of Mandaue City,” shared renowned Cebu artist Celso Duazo Pepito. “We aspire to make Kyureto Art Gallery a venue that celebrates art in all its forms, inspiring visitors to make art appreciation a habit and a source of inspiration.”

The exhibition proudly features the works of Lida Maria Aguilar, Brylle Niel Aranco, Leodito Bongo III, Methuzael Carredo, Joseph Joel Cristobal, Reynan Dingal, Jess Dinglasa, John Dinglasa, Michael Anjelp Dondoyano, Jun Impas, Joseph Ong, Renulo Pautan, Celso Pepito, Fe Madrid Pepito, Jojo Sagayno, Marlone Ylanan, and Sonia Yrastorza.

A New Era of Art and Culture at SM J Mall

The establishment of the Kyureto Art Gallery marks the beginning of a new era for SM J Mall and its visitors. The launch of Kyureto is a testament to making SM J Mall into an even richer community hub where creativity knows no bounds, stories find their voice, and Cebuano artistry is celebrated like never before.

According to Mr. Anton Del Prado, SM Regional Director for Operations, the Kyureto Art Gallery “is a perfect space for us to complement the market that we want and the artwork that we have.” Just as Kenneth Cobonpue’s iconic Linya art installation serves as a vibrant symbol of the mall’s creative spirit, the gallery complements this vision by providing a lasting space for artistic exploration and appreciation. The gallery serves as a reflection of SM J Mall’s vision —a mall that goes beyond retail to create meaningful experiences for all.

“At SM J Mall, we take pride in more than just a shopping destination. We are committed to the curating of meaningful experiences that inspire, engage, and enrich our community.” —Mr. Anton Del Prado, SM Regional Director for Operations

Through the Kyureto Art Gallery, SM J Mall reaffirms its dedication to elevating public engagement with the arts – where culture, commerce, and creativity come together.

What Lies Ahead for Kyureto and SM J Mall

Now, Kyureto becomes a space where mall-goers can pause and immerse themselves in artistic expression, where families and individuals can develop a deeper appreciation for Cebuano culture, and where local artists find a platform to showcase their works that ignite change and inspire hope.

The public can now visit the gallery with its introductory exhibition Visual Perspectives until April 10, 2025 at the Second Level, SM J Mall (Across SM Appliance Center).

Starting March 16, art enthusiasts and mall visitors alike can also visit the gallery every Saturday at 4PM for weekly art masterclasses and workshops. See the schedule below:

March 16 – The Role of Art in Social Change: Talk & Demo by Celso Pepito

March 22 – Still Life Painting: Demo with Jonathan Abellana & Brylle Aranco

March 29 – Monoprints: Workshop with Jojo Sagayno & Marlone Ylanan

April 5 – Watercolor & Acrylic Techniques: Demo With Jess & John Dinglasa

April 12 – Art Workshop: With Sonia Yrastoza & Lida Maria Aguilar

April 26 – Pawtraits Pet Portrait: Demo By Marlone Ylanan

For more information about the gallery and the exciting openings in store, check out their Facebook Page at SM J Mall. See you there!